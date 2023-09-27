Natural Gas Forecast: Builds Up A Base For The Winter

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The natural gas markets exhibited a slight retraction during the trading session on Tuesday, characterized by considerable fluctuations and noise.

Despite the erratic behavior, the market is poised with significant upward momentum, potentially propelling it well above the $3.00 level. The 20-Day EMA and the 50-Day EMA are both situated in this vicinity, indicating a possible breakthrough.

A daily close above the $3.00 level could initiate the subsequent upward phase, a plausible scenario given the impending winter and the consequent surge in demand. Additionally, the supply concerns in Europe this winter, coupled with recent developments like the French withdrawal from West Africa and the solidifying coup d'état in Niger, have implications for the trans-African pipeline and are critical factors to monitor.

The market is gradually accumulating pressure, with a larger“rounding bottom” currently in effect. A breach above the 200-day EMA could set the trajectory toward the $5.00 level. Given the circumstances, it is anticipated that this scenario will gain traction eventually. However, the approach is to incrementally augment positions over time in an unleveraged manner, allowing for navigation through the inevitable market noise and capitalizing on the cyclical trade benefits. Shorting the natural gas markets is currently impractical, considering the seasonal trends. The focus is on long-term investing, with expectations of substantial returns in the upcoming months.Be Cautious

The natural gas market's current state is a blend of volatility and potential, with various elements influencing its course. The upcoming winter season, coupled with international developments and supply concerns, is pivotal in determining the market's direction. The approach is one of caution and incremental investment, avoiding premature heavy investments and leveraging the cyclical nature of the trade.

At the end of the day, the natural gas markets are traversing a path marked by noise and potential upward momentum. The convergence of EMAs around the $3.00 level, the seasonal demand surge, and international supply dynamics are shaping the market landscape. A strategic and patient investment approach is essential to navigate through market fluctuations and capitalize on potential opportunities. The market is teeming with possibilities, and meticulous observation and strategic positioning are key to harnessing the benefits. Whether it is the impact of international developments or the seasonal demand variations, each factor plays a crucial role in the unfolding market narrative, requiring a balanced and informed approach to investment in the natural gas markets.

