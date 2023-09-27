(MENAFN- Robotics & Automation News) Palletizing Systems and Robots

September 27, 2023 by David Edwards Leave a Comment

New technologies are gracing the industrial sector on a daily basis. Many factories and plant manufacturing companies are automating their operations with robotic solutions. One incredible technology you may need to be well-acquainted with is palletizing.

It refers to the operation of loading an object on a pallet or similar device. Over the years, manual hand loading has been employed to organize products into pallet loads for distribution and storage.

But with the advent of better technologies and increased innovation, palletizing systems and robots are trending and transforming many industries.

To better embrace this technology, it's best to look at what a robotic palletizer is, the benefits of this innovation, and different types of robots. This article is a great read for you and offers helpful information.

An Overview of Palletizing Systems

Efficiently packaging and stacking of products in your production process can make a huge difference. It will manage your labor needs, time to -delivery and overall warehouse operations. Therefore, there is no better way than to invest in first-class palletizing robots.

With a robotic palletizer, you have a system that uses a robotic arm to pick, orient, and place packed bags and arrange them into single stacks. These systems provide companies with an efficient means to optimize their operations. These systems' end-of-arm tool can be mechanical, magnetic, or suction gripper.

Via a programmable logic controller, palletizing robots can work very independently. Combined with a gripper arm that is tailored to different products and production steps, the robotic palletizers provide a high degree of versatility and productivity in different work steps.

Depending on the configuration, a palletizing robot can process one or more units simultaneously. The bags or boxes coming from a conveyor belt are formed by the robot into several layers on a pallet. Robots also allow for depalletizing with the aid of a vision system.

The products to be palletized are fed to the palletizing robot through the conveyor belt. An automatic sequence controls the feeding of the empty pallet to the palletizing unit through a roller input.

Usually in the form of an articulated arm system, the robot grabs the product and stacks it precisely and safely onto the pallet. From there, the pallet can be loaded directly for further transport or is moved on for pallet securing.

These systems help palletize a wide range of loads, like product bags – especially sling bags – or boxes.

The different types of robotic palletizers to know include:



Single/in-line palletizer

Layer-forming palletizer

Mixed configuration palletizer

Cartesian palletizer

Gantry palletizer

Articulated palletizer Selective Compliant Articulated Robot Arm Palletizer

Why Invest in a Robotic Palletizer?

There is nothing that compares to high-quality palletizing robots. Here are the notable advantages of using these systems:

Increased Productivity

Robots offer an efficient means of eliminating manual labor stacking loads in different industries. These systems are more efficient, perform tasks faster, and lift heavier loads. High-quality palletizers can operate 24/7 and reduce potential workplace bottlenecks.

Reduce Operating Costs

You don't have to stress about warehouse operating costs. Robotic palletizers will yield positive results and help save on operating expenses. Robots enable increased throughput, reduced labor costs, and low product wastage.

Better Load Handling

Robotic palletizers embrace automated or pre-programmed movements and are designed to work without damaging products. They are less prone to errors that could lead to poor handling of products.

Improved Warehouse Safety

Palletizing robots eliminates workplace threats and hazards. Workers don't have to worry about everyday workplace falling, slipping, and crushing risks. You just need to let the robots do the pre-programmed tasks.

To Sum Up

Robots have transformed the whole operating structure of many industries. Systems such as robotic palletizers offer a cost-effective, fast, and accurate way to load and pack a wide range of products.

Invest in the best systems and robotic palletizers to improve your palletizing strategy. However, you should pick high-quality palletizers that will optimize your warehouse operations.

Pick robotic palletizers that are sturdy, durable, efficient, and flexible to use 24/7 and feature the latest technology.

If stuck and need help figuring out where to start and choose the best palletizing system, contact reputable dealers and research extensively.

Once you pick the best systems, offer onsite training for your team and make it easy to work alongside the palletizing robot.

Main image by Statec-Binder