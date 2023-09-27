Turkish share exchange sees increases at Wednesday’s start

(MENAFN) Türkiye's main share index started Wednesday session standing at 8,275.14 points, after seeing an increase of 0.40 percent, or 32.88 points, from Tuesday’s close.



Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index ended the last session reaching an amount of 8,242.26, after marking a decrease of 0.75 percent, with a day to day exchange amount of 177 billion liras (nearly USD6.5 billion).



The US dollar/Turkish lira trading price stood at 27.3007 as of 9.55 AM regional time (0655GMT), while on the other hand, the euro/lira trading price reached an amount of 28.8774, and a British pound exchanged for 33.1851 liras.



International benchmark crude Brent exchanged at a rate of USD90.81 a barrel as of 10.15 AM regional time (0715 GMT), a 2.66 percent fall from the ending rate of USD93.29 per barrel in the last exchange session on Monday.



The American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) exchanged at the same time for a rate of USD88.62 a barrel, marking a loss of 1.18 percent from Monday's end of USD89.68 a barrel.

MENAFN27092023000045015839ID1107152117