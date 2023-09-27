Uzbekistan, Russia Significantly Increase Number Of Direct Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. The aviation authorities of Uzbekistan and Russia have agreed on a significant increase in the number of flights, Trend reports.

As per data by the Ministry of Transport of Russia, increase will be recorded in the number of following routes:

Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent – from 39 to 50 times a week

Tashkent - St. Petersburg - Tashkent – from 7 to 14 times a week

Bukhara - Moscow - Bukhara – from 10 to 14 times a week

Urgench - Moscow - Urgench – from 7 to 14 times a week

Tashkent - Krasnoyarsk - Tashkent – from 7 to 14 times a week

"The increase in the number of flights will have a positive impact on the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and Russia and hence will contribute to meeting the demand of air passengers for transportation between the two countries," the Ministry noted.

As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000 Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023, which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1 million).

In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8 million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).