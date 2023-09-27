Uzbekistan, Russia Significantly Increase Number Of Direct Flights

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 27. The
aviation authorities of Uzbekistan and Russia have agreed on a
significant increase in the number of flights, Trend reports.
As per data by the Ministry of Transport of Russia, increase
will be recorded in the number of following routes:
Tashkent - Moscow - Tashkent – from 39 to 50 times a week
Tashkent - St. Petersburg - Tashkent – from 7 to 14 times a
week
Bukhara - Moscow - Bukhara – from 10 to 14 times a week
Urgench - Moscow - Urgench – from 7 to 14 times a week
Tashkent - Krasnoyarsk - Tashkent – from 7 to 14 times a
week
"The increase in the number of flights will have a positive
impact on the development of cooperation between Uzbekistan and
Russia and hence will contribute to meeting the demand of air
passengers for transportation between the two countries," the
Ministry noted.
As per data provided by Uzbekistan's Statistics Agency, 345,000
Russian tourists visited Uzbekistan from January through June 2023,
which is 11.1 percent of the whole tourist influx (3.1
million).
In 2022, the number of tourists visiting Uzbekistan will have
almost tripled compared to the previous year, increasing from 1.8
million to 5.2 million people. Russia's share of this number
amounts to 10.9 percent (567,700 people).
