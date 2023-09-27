Political Processes In U.S. Not Yet Affecting Volume Of Military Aid To Ukraine - Ambassador

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Political processes in the USA have not yet affected the amount of aid that Ukraine receives from the United States, which remains the leader in the Ukraine Defense Contact Group and inspires other NATO allies and partners to continue supporting Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression.

This was stated by the head of the Ukrainian Delegation to NATO, Ambassador Natalia Galibarenko during a meeting with a group of Ukrainian journalists in Brussels. This is how she answered the question of an Ukrinform correspondent of how the complex political processes in the United States can affect the U.S. aid to Ukraine and its role as a leader in the Ramstein Contact Group.

"Indeed, there are some fears somewhere in the air that something may happen in the heat of the electoral campaign, and now the discussion about a possible shutdown in the United States has intensified. But I do not see any such changes in their influence on the amount of aid, on what we receive and what we see within the framework of the (Ramstein – ed.) Contact Group. That is, the United States itself is building up such support, and, likewise, is greatly stimulating other allies," Natalia Galibarenko noted.

“Putin's friends” and Prigozhin's network: Foreign“observers” in pseudo elections in occupied areas

She recalled that after President Volodymyr Zelensky's visit to the USA, Ukraine received another significant package of American aid. Continued and increased military assistance from the United States and other NATO allies and partner countries was also observed after the meeting in the Ramstein format in September.

"It is the United States that has been and remains the driver of decisions and aid adopted within the framework of the Contact Group. We, of course, have to be cautious, but I do not think that the discussions and calls for additional checks of the Ukraine aid, which are heard during the election campaign, will affect the practical decisions of the U.S. regarding assistance to Ukraine. Likewise, I have not heard anything similar from our NATO partners," the Ukrainian diplomat added.

U.S. bipartisan support for Ukraine remains unchanged – Kuleba

As Ukrinform already reported earlier, the U.S. Department of State stated that in the event of a government shutdown in the US from October 1, the delivery of military aid to other countries, including Ukraine, may be complicated. At the same time, State Department officials recalled that since the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the US Congress has maintained a bipartisan majority around the support for Ukraine, and called on the American legislators to continue such assistance.

Currently, U.S. Congress is considering a bill on the allocation of an additional large-scale funding package of more than $24 billion to respond to Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

A government shutdown in the U.S. occurs when the budget legislation for the current period expires. The current fiscal year ends on September 30. If Congress fails to pass appropriate budget bills for the next fiscal year, the government will come into a shutdown on October 1. To avoid it, Congress can pass a resolution to temporarily extend funding in the amounts provided for in the previous budget.