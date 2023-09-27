Gay orgy at Polish church goes wrong

(MENAFN) The Catholic Church in Poland is undertaking a big shame including priests supposedly hosting a “gay orgy” on the territory of an ancient church also saying that it wasn’t true that medics came in for a hired sex employee, who collapsed throughout the occurrence.



This tale of the shameful happening gone awry in the southern Polish town of Dabrowa Gornicza was first notified by the daily newspaper the previous week, in line with the accounts of its outlets in domestic police bureau, it is believed to have happened in August.



The happening was allegedly arranged by a priest of the Basilica of Saint Mary of the Angels, a neo-gothic town monument established at the beginning of the 20th century. The arranger of the assembly was recognized as a ‘Father Tomasz Z.,’ who summoned his friend clerics as well as the male sex worker to his formal flat at the church, the newspaper stated.



