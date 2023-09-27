QNB Updates Its Digital Card Designs

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: As the Strategic Banking Partner, QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has revealed a set of unique designs for its digital cards to celebrate the upcoming Expo 2023 Doha Qatar.

The designs are inspired by the colors of the“Expo 2023 Doha Qatar” logo, reflecting hope for a more prosperous and sustainable future, which are the same values that QNB's identity and brand dedicate throughout the Bank's ambitious journey.

The designs also come within the framework of the Group's role as a Strategic Partner for this global event, which will provide a pioneering platform for proposing solutions to promote a prosperous green life in the desert, develop agriculture, and green cities in Qatar and the Middle East region.

Commenting on this subject, Adel Ali Al Malki, Senior Executive Vice President, QNB Group Retail Banking said:“We are always keen to be at the forefront of supporters of the most prominent events hosted by Qatar. As the industry leader in digital payments, we continue our commitment in implementing unique products and services that enhances our strategy towards a better and more sustainable environment”.

These new digital card designs are available on all payment wallets supported by QNB including iOS, Android and wearables. It provides a contemporary banking experience for QNB cardholders using the latest and most secured payment technology, without compromising any of the superior features available on QNB Cards and Payment products. The digital card skins reflect the spirit of the logo of Expo 2023 Doha Qatar, inspired by the unique Arab geometry.

