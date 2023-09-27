UDST, Qatar Stock Exchange To Collaborate On Training, Research

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: University of Doha for Science and Technology (UDST) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE).

The three-year agreement was signed by Dr. Salem Al Naemi, President of UDST and Abdulaziz Nasser Al Emadi, Acting CEO. It provides both entities a multitude of solid opportunities to strengthen their training and development endeavours.

The two sides agreed on many initiatives that include conducting workshops, practical and vocational training programmes, internships for students, as well as, trading simulation programmes and introduction to safe investment methods. The parties will also explore joint cooperation opportunities in research and case studies that are aligned with graduating and Master's students' academic projects.

Dr. Al Naemi expressed his pleasure in signing this agreement and said:“At UDST we are adamant about providing students with direct exposure to exciting and dynamic real-world experiences. We believe these opportunities of experiential learning make a significant impact on our graduates' abilities to become successful problem solvers, innovators and leaders in the business world.”

Al Emadi said :“We are pleased to join hands with the University of Doha for Science and Technology to pave the way for next-generation leaders in finance. This Memorandum of Understanding amplifies our shared commitment to financial literacy, innovation, and sustainable growth. By integrating academic rigor with practical financial insights, we are fostering an ecosystem where education meets application."