Valuehealth Announces New Muve Orthopedics Location In Northern Ohio

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- ValueHealth President and CEO Don BisbeeKANSAS CITY, MO., UNITED STATES, September 26, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- ValueHealth® LLC , the nationally recognized leader in value-based specialty care, is expanding its Muve® Orthopedics program and value-based care network with Northern Ohio Surgery Center, currently located in Orange, Ohio, but moving soon to the Cleveland Orthopedic & Spine Institute in Mayfield Heights, Ohio.Northern Ohio Surgery Center is implementing Muve Orthopedics at its new ambulatory surgery center (ASC) location to enhance patient experience and quality outcomes. The facility joins ValueHealth's value-based care network to broaden its payor and employer relationships and offer complex procedures under bundled payment arrangements. The program will be available to patients in Q4 of 2023.The Muve Orthopedics program delivers pre-, peri- and post-procedure care using an innovative patient engagement platform and clinical care pathway. This approach integrates the entire episode of patient care, not just the surgical procedure, and enables a high level of data collection to guide superior quality outcomes and improve reporting capabilities. As a result, the program is proven to effectively transition standardized orthopedic and spine procedures to an outpatient ASC setting.In addition to guiding superior outcomes and experiences, Muve Orthopedics has a positive financial impact on payors, self-insured employers, and patients by offering orthopedic procedures under risk-based bundles with a 90-day warranty. This value-based payment model enables more predictable pricing with a lower average cost per procedure compared to the traditional fee-for-service model.“The expansion of our network is driven by the consumer demand for care that prioritizes cost, quality and experience,” says ValueHealth President and CEO Don Bisbee .“ValueHealth is uniquely positioned with a consumer-led and clinically proven framework designed to facilitate new levels of healthcare alignment, accessibility, risk readiness and transparency. Our comprehensive approach to care delivery and engagement is made possible by our provider partners who are strategically and economically aligned in the transition to value-based care.”Northern Ohio Surgery Center board-certified orthopedic surgeons Reuben Gobezie, M.D. , Mark Grubb, M.D., Nicholas Callahan, D.O., and Louis Keppler, M.D., will utilize the Muve Orthopedics program for outpatient total joint and spine procedures.“Northern Ohio Surgery Center is the only orthopedic facility in Cuyahoga County that provides a 90-day guarantee of their surgical outcomes to the employers and patients of northeast Ohio,” says Northern Ohio Surgery Center President Reuben Gobezie, M.D.“Our physician leadership team acknowledges the painful reality of continuously increasing expenditures on healthcare in the U.S. as unsustainable. We are confident in our ability to provide high-quality care that we guarantee to those paying for our services and are uniquely committed to reducing the cost of healthcare in Cleveland. ValueHealth is a great partner to help us achieve our goals.”About ValueHealthValueHealth is leading the country in healthcare's transformation to value-based care, with data-driven protocols that are rapidly positioning its innovative approach as the gold standard for the industry. This data-driven healthcare services company offers a specialty care platform designed to accelerate the transition from fee-for-service to a value-based surgical care and consumer-centric model while positioning its provider partners to flourish in an emerging risk environment. Headquartered in Kansas City, Mo., ValueHealth's nationally recognized hyperspecialty surgical programs and services are leading the transition to value-based care. For more information, visit .About The Cleveland Orthopedic and Spine InstituteThe Cleveland Orthopedic and Spine Institute is led and independently owned by renowned orthopedic surgeons. The advanced orthopedic specialists at Cleveland Orthopedic and Spine Institute are highly trained and specialized in pain management, orthopedic and joint replacement care and surgeries. The combination of these specialized approaches along with the group's philosophy on multimodal pain management and efficient check-in and check-out protocols make the outpatient surgery experience exceptional for all patients. The state-of-the-art 33,000 square foot facility is a modern concept in low-cost, high-quality care and rehabilitation.For inquiries about The Cleveland Orthopedic and Spine Institute and Northern Ohio Surgery Center, please contact .

Media Contact

ValueHealth

+1 9133870916

email us here