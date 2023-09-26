(MENAFN- KNN India) Quick Commerce To Contribute 25-30% To E-Commerce Industry By FY25

New Delhi, Sept 26 (KNN) Around 25-30 per cent of the e-commerce sales are expected to come from quick commerce platforms by FY25 for the e-commerce industry.

Speaking at an investors meet, Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra said,“E-commerce and modern trade is assuming huge importance. Within the e-commerce space, quick commerce's contribution is expected to be 25-30 per cent in two years.”







“For instance, Zepto is growing at 200 per cent for us. All quick commerce platforms are doing exceedingly well for us,” he said.

As per reports, the FMCG companies are betting big on quick commerce channels. This comes at a time when

consumers are increasingly turning to platforms such as Blinkit, Zepto and Swiggy Instamart for not only their

impulse purchases

but also for regular planned purchases.

Packaged food companies such as Nestle India have also witnessed significant growth on quick commerce platforms in recent quarters, reported Hindu businessline.

Responding to a businessline query at an investor call, Gautam Kamath, Vice President - Finance, Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd said,”“E-commerce is already contributing in double digits to our overall revenues but of course differs by category and the choice a business makes on the channels for each segment. In fact, we are also learning and seeing early wins on specific formats like quick commerce”

He added that this growth can be attributed to evolving consumer habits as consumers are shopping online to meet their needs instantly. Kamath also pointed out that the e-commerce channel is opening up new set of avenues to reach, target and engage consumers.

(KNN Bureau)