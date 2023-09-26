Asian Games 2023: India Win Historic First Equestrian Gold Medal In 41 Years; 3Rd This Edition

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) India secured the team dressage gold in equestrian at the Asian Games, marking the end of a 41-year gold medal drought in the sport. The Indian team, consisting of Divyakriti Singh riding Adrenalin Firfod, Hriday Vipul Chhed with Chemxpro Emerald, and Anush Agarwalla on Etro, achieved an impressive score of 209.205 percentage points to clinch the top spot. Sudipti Hajela was also part of the team, but only the top three scores counted in the event.

China claimed the silver medal with 204.882 percentage points, while Hong Kong secured the bronze with 204.852 points. This historic victory represents the first time in the history of the sport that India has secured a team gold in the dressage event. The last medal in dressage for India was a bronze, which was won during the 1986 edition of the Asian Games.

India's last gold in equestrian came in the 1982 Asian Games in New Delhi.

On Monday, the women's cricket team clinched their maiden gold medal at the Asian Games 2023 after defeating the Sri Lankan women's team in the final. India clinched it's first gold yesterday after Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Rudrankksh Patil and Divyansh Singh Panwar displayed a stellar show in the 10m air rifle men's team event.