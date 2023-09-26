Uzbekistan Serious About Sending Its Specialists To Work In Germany

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, September 26. Uzbek
delegation represented by members of Uzbekistan's Ministry of
Employment and Poverty Reduction has recently paid a working visit
to Germany's federal state of Baden-Württemberg and the
Heilbronn-Hohenlohe region, Trend reports.
During the visit, the cooperation in the field of labor
migration and the employment of Uzbek specialists in such areas as
nursing, tourism, hotel business, viticulture in regions of Germany
with a shortage of qualified personnel was discussed.
“Active assistance of the state in the field of employment of
Uzbek specialists is a great advantage and a change compared to
previous exchange programs with Germany,” Managing Director of the
Munich CBZ München GmbH educational company Frank Kohler said.
CBZ München GmbH guarantees compliance with the requirements of
the required level of language proficiency and relevant diplomas,
as well as professional skills of candidates.
Meanwhile, Germany and Uzbekistan are looking to strengthen
bilateral cooperation and prospects for the implementation of
mutually beneficial investment projects in the spheres of trade,
economics, investment and industry.
Currently, more than 100 joint projects worth more than $10
billion are being implemented with German partners.
The total volume of German investments in Uzbekistan over the
past two years amounted to almost 2 billion euros.
