INDEX Design Qatar, Big 5 Construct Qatar To Be Held From Oct 23-25

Doha, Qatar: Highly-anticipated events INDEX Design Qatar and Big 5 Construct Qatar return to showcase Qatar's booming construction and interior design and fit-out industry, at Doha Exhibition & Convention Center (DECC) from 23 to 25 October, 2023. The premier events are held under the patronage of the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani. Doors will open from 12pm to 8pm each day and visitors are encouraged to register their attendance.

World-leading international exhibitions company dmg events and Qatar-based NeXTfairs partnered to host its two internationally recognised flagship shows, which will also be co-located on-site with Cityscape Qatar adding further value for attendees. The 2023 editions are anticipated to attract over 5,000 visitors, with more than 25 participating countries and over 250 leading regional and global brands.

The exhibitions will act as a unique platform to connect a wide spectrum of professionals from interior designers, retailers, distributors, fit-out contractors, and high-profile buyers at INDEX Design Qatar, through to construction leaders, manufacturers, local buyers and government entities at Big 5 Construct Qatar, as industry leaders and potential partners/buyers come together to explore the latest innovations from the movers and shakers of the industry.

Rawad Sleem, Co-founder & General Manager of NeXTfairs comments:“Qatar's continued growth and ambitious construction and design plans foster a dynamic and buoyant business environment for the construction, interiors and fit-out industries. The three-day experience serves the industry by showcasing innovative products and the latest solutions. We encourage participants to come and experience these transformative events that will provide an important platform to showcase the country's impressive plans and remarkable progress.”

Qatar's construction industry is forecasted to be valued at $76bn by 2027 and with a total investment of $16.4bn targeted for infrastructure and real estate projects by 2025, under the Qatar National Vision 2030. An interesting part of this investment is the nation's commitment to sustainable and innovative construction practices that creates room for businesses specializing in green technologies and sustainability solutions.

As Qatar's economy continues to surge with a forecasted 4.9% GDP growth in 2023, driven by the ambitious Vision 2030 development plans, the stage is set to supercharge opportunities within the regional construction and interiors sectors.

Muhammed Kazi, VP - Construction at dmg events said:“Qatar serves as a nucleus for massive construction projects, presenting itself as a vast market filled with lucrative opportunities. This year's exhibitions ride high on the wave of Qatar's recent global success in delivering unprecedented infrastructure projects, fuelled now by a prospering hospitality market.”

Leading exhibiting brands participating at Big 5 Construct Qatar include Midmac Colas, Al Hattab Holding Group, Acero Building Systems, Gandhi Automations and many more, as well as Zuma Design Consultants, Jotun Paints Qatar, Tanatel Furniture, Spectra Stone and more, at INDEX Design Qatar.

“Big 5 Construct Qatar stands as the premier gathering for professionals within the construction industry, providing an unparalleled platform for networking with industry leaders and gaining invaluable insights into the local market dynamics. As a prominent global manufacturer of pre-engineered steel buildings, Big 5 events are always on our agenda,” commented Khalil Ibrahim, Business Development Director, Acero Building Systems.

Furthermore, Shovan Das, General Manager of Jotun Paints Qatar, said:“INDEX Design Qatar holds immense importance for Jotun Paints, as it offers a unique platform to a diverse audience of industry professionals. As one of the leading paint manufacturers globally, Jotun can leverage this prestigious event to strengthen our brand presence, build valuable business connections, and gain invaluable insights. This exposure enables Jotun to highlight its commitment to sustainability, quality, and design excellence.”

Attendees are encouraged to nurture existing relationships and forge new ones by joining the thousands of professionals at this year's events.