(MENAFN- KNN India) Propack Odisha And Odisha Plast To Be Held Alongside This Weekend In Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Sept 26 (KNN) The second PROPACK Odisha International Expo 2023 and ODISHA PLAST International Expo 2023 will be organised from September 29 to October 2 at Janata Maidan, Bhubaneshwar.

Orissa Assembly of Small and Medium Enterprise (OASME) and Futurex Group are jointly organising the two events concurrently in collaboration with Ministry of MSME, Govt. Of India and Department of MSME, Govt. Of Odisha.







The show are composed to transcend geographical boundaries and bind in new era of industrial synergy.

These exhibitions are designed to be a melting pot of Industries, combining sectors from food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, plastics, personal care, and household goods processing and packaging industries.

These expos will be inaugurated by Pratap Keshari Deb, Minister of MSME, Industry and Energy Department, Govt. of Odisha in presence of invited guests & dignitaries.

During the exhibition, the women wing of OASME will be dedicating a day & celebrate women entrepreneurship with a session on“Contribution of women entrepreneurs in socio economic development of the state & country”.

Apart from this there will be many technical and knowledge sharing sessions on upcoming advancement in technologies during the expo.

Spreading over 1,00,000 sq ft area this exhibition will witness 250+ exhibitors showcasing their products, services and technologies& 2000+ products are to be exhibited to the visitors. More than 60000 visitors from various strata of businesses as well as young & aspiring entrepreneurs are expected during the expo.

Beyond being a platform for showcasing products, these expos will enable exhibitors for industrial networking and serve as a pivotal link between global buyers and Indian suppliers. Visitors encompass a spectrum of stakeholders, including business magnates, industrialists, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, policymakers and professionals from various fields.

Exhibitors, comprising both domestic and international entities, will unveil a plethora of innovations and offerings, including printing, plastic and packaging raw materials, inks and adhesive, processing, printing machineries and spare parts, plastic films and sheets, finished products, food production and processing equipment and other such similar industry demands.

(KNN Bureau)