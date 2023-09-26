'Growing Interest Among S Koreans To Explore Qatar'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Alexandra Evangelista | The Peninsula

Seoul: Efforts to boost the cultural exchange and tourism between Qatar and South Korea are taking shape through events lined up in the coming months as both countries bank on rising curiosity about each other's local culture.

Speaking with The Peninsula in Seoul, the Ambassador of Qatar to the Republic of Korea H E Khalid bin Ebrahim Al Hamar, affirmed that there is a growing interest and desire from the Korean people to explore Qatar.

He said the resounding success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 contributed to increasing interest in the country.“There is a growing interest from the Korean people and a greater desire to explore the State of Qatar in order to learn about its culture, renaissance, and prosperity achieved in recent years,” the Ambassador told The Peninsula.

To date, the embassy has received invitations from schools and universities to conduct lectures to provide more information about Qatar, as well as calls to participate in cultural events organised by institutions such as museums and cultural associations. Currently, the Embassy of Qatar in South Korea is preparing for numerous cultural events that will take place in Seoul during the rest of the year. These include the“Treasures of the Arabian Peninsula Exhibition,” in cooperation with the Multicultural Museum, happening from October 10 to December 15, 2023. Through this, the embassy will introduce the Qatari culture, including its customs, traditions, and folklore, to the Korean public.

“We think that this event will contribute to increasing understanding and strengthening relations at the people-to-people level,” the Ambassador said. Furthermore, the embassy will also take part in the Public Diplomacy Week, organised by the Korea Foundation under the auspices of the Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs, on October 13-15, 2023. During this event, the embassy will get the chance to promote Qatari culture, tourism, and the achievements that the country has made at all levels during the last few years.

On the other hand, South Korea's soft power is garnering attention even in Doha, especially among the younger generation, who have exhibited high regard for Korean content beyond music and cinema.

The Ambassador further said that South Korea“has become a favorite destination for many Qatari citizens, and their number is constantly rising.” Apart from this, South Korea's advanced medical sector is also attracting more citizens from Qatar who want to obtain medical services.

Dozens of Qatari citizens are also residing in South Korea, most of which comprise of students and patients receiving treatment in Korean hospitals.

Speaking about the foreign investments between Qatar and South Korea, the Ambassador hailed the strengths of investments between the countries in multiple fields. He disclosed that the most prominent areas of investment include engineering, roads, metro, electricity, household equipment, construction and design, electronic products, engines, and commercial complexes. In 2022, the trade volume between Qatar and South Korea reached about 14 billion dollars, attesting to the strength of investments in fields including energy, construction, information technology, smart agriculture, healthcare, and education.

On the other hand, there are several Korean companies operating in the Qatari market, estimated at about 179 companies, including 37 companies owned with 100% capital by Korean investors. Meanwhile, there are 142 companies owned with Qatari-Korean joint capital.