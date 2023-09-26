Conflict Fatigue Splintering Support For Ukraine

(MENAFN- Asia Times) It is now almost 600 days since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, and the war that has followed has tested the resilience of both countries. But it has also tested those in the West that have supported Ukraine from the start.

This much was evident from the mixed reception Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelensky, received last week when he visited the US and Canada. Meanwhile, tensions in Europe over support for Ukraine have flared up again.

With the Ukrainian counteroffensive still not living up to – the perhaps inflated – expectations, we are beginning to see the first serious signs of a fraying consensus in the West about how seriously different governments are committed to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Zelensky's North American visit started with a speech at the UN General Assembly in New York in which he made a passionate appeal to fellow world leaders to uphold international law and order and support his country. While there remains widespread backing for the principles of sovereign equality and territorial integrity, it gets fuzzier when it comes to how to end the war.

There are two camps: many Western leaders following Ukraine's line that the country's territorial integrity needs to be restored first. Others – including a large number of countries in the Global South – prefer to emphasize the importance of dialogue and an early cessation of violence.

Volodymyr Zelensky' savages Russia at the United Nations.

This pattern was repeated the following morning at the UN Security Council's open debate on the war in Ukraine, with a predictable clash between Zelensky and the Russian foreign minister, Sergey Lavrov, who presented very different accounts of the causes and dynamics of the war.