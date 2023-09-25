EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Faces Uphill Battle

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1 Read full review Get Started

The Euro endured a significant decline in value during the recent trading session, reflecting the prevailing turbulence and uncertainties in the market. As the EUR/USD currency pair grapples with instability and seeks a clear direction, it becomes evident that the Euro is confronting persistent challenges. Of particular concern is the imminent crossover of a significant technical indicator: the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average poised to drop below the 200-Day EMA, a development commonly known as the "death cross." This critical event is unfolding near the lower boundary of a recently breached trading channel.Euro Facing Challenges



The Euro's struggle to establish stability is further compounded by recent decisions made by central banks.

While the European Central Bank has opted to raise interest rates, counterparts like the Federal Reserve, Swiss National Bank, and Bank of England have maintained their existing interest rate positions. This divergence in monetary policies may incentivize investors to seek refuge in the US dollar, thereby exerting additional downward pressure on the Euro.

In this challenging environment, it is expected that the Euro will continue to face difficulties. Nevertheless, short-term rallies may provide opportunities for investors seeking to acquire US dollars at relatively advantageous exchange rates. A decisive breach below the low from Thursday's session could potentially open the path toward the psychologically significant 1.05 level. This level holds significance not only due to its "big figure" status but also because it has played a pivotal role in the currency pair's historical performance. As a result, traders are likely to perceive it as a substantial target.

Currently, a prudent strategy involves considering short positions on the EUR/USD pair during rallies, as this approach could unlock substantial trading opportunities. For a significant upward movement to materialize, the Euro would need to surpass the 1.08 level. However, this achievement is currently overshadowed by numerous obstacles. Although the 1.06 level may offer some temporary support, it should be viewed as a short-term scenario requiring close monitoring.

In summary, the Euro is navigating a challenging phase marked by consolidation and uncertainty. The looming "death cross" and the breach of the lower boundary of a recent trading channel add to the Euro's woes. Short-term rallies represent opportunities to acquire US dollars at attractive exchange rates. The breaking of Thursday's session low could potentially drive the EUR/USD pair toward the 1.05 level. Diverging central bank policies contribute to the Euro's struggles, prompting cautious market participants to closely monitor the pair for insights into the US dollar's performance.

Ready to trade our Forex daily analysis and predictions ? Here are the best regulated trading brokers to choose from.