Lotus Tower To Go Green And White On Prophet Muhammad's Birthday

( MENAFN - NewsIn.Asia) Sept 25 (DailyMirror) – The Lotus Tower will be lit up in Green and White on 28 September 2023 in celebration of Milad Un Nabi (Holy Prophet Muhammad's birthday), the Lotus Tower Management said.

