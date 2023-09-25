Monday, 25 September 2023 09:55 GMT

Lotus Tower To Go Green And White On Prophet Muhammad's Birthday


9/25/2023 2:32:20 PM

(MENAFN- NewsIn.Asia) Sept 25 (DailyMirror) – The Lotus Tower will be lit up in Green and White on 28 September 2023 in celebration of Milad Un Nabi (Holy Prophet Muhammad's birthday), the Lotus Tower Management said.



