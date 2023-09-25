Keybank's Key4women Celebrates Annual Capital Region Forum With Best-Selling Author

(MENAFN- 3BL) ALBANY, NY, September 25, 2023 /3BL/ – KeyBank 's Key4Women program celebrated its annual networking forum in the Capital Region earlier this month. Best-selling author Fran Hauser served as the event's keynote speaker, sharing insight with attendees on how to build a career you love while remaining true to yourself.

More than 200 people were in attendance as Hauser answered questions from Key4Women 's National Director, Rachael Sampson, as well as audience members. The author is best known for her book,“The Myth of the Nice Girl: Achieving a Career You Love Without Becoming a Person You Hate.” She's also an avid startup investor, long-time media executive and champion of women in the workforce.

“The Capital Region is the birthplace of the Key4Women program, and it's wonderful to see so many people look forward to this annual forum,” said Sampson.“It's truly an inspiring morning allowing women to meet, network and learn from others across various industries. We're so proud to host an event designed to help women thrive in their careers and personal lives.”

The annual Key4Women forum is dedicated to celebrating, supporting and encouraging the progress of women in business. The Key4Women program, which launched in 2005, offers:



Customized financial services and advice from Key4Women certified advisors



Exclusive member events and forums with industry experts to help foster professional and business development while creating lasting connections with industry leaders and professionals



Timely and robust thought leadership content and insights covering the latest in financial and business trends to help women succeed

Strong support of national and local women organizations

Also during the event, Annmarie Lanesey, Founder and CEO of CanCode Communities , and Girls on the Run Capital Region were recognized for their dedication to bettering the Albany region.