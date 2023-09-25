Jordan, UK Talk Over Cooperation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Sep. 25 (Petra) -- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Zeina Touqan, before submitting her resignation ahead of a Cabinet reshuffle, met Sunday with a delegation from the British Conservative Party, headed by Lord Risby, to discuss ways to enhance cooperation between Jordan and the United Kingdom to serve common.
According to a ministry press statement, Touqan commended the strategic partnership between Jordan and Britain and the latter's role in supporting national development and reform efforts, pointing to the three modernization tracks; political, economic and administrative, as well as the most important initiatives and projects within the executive plans adopted by the government within the framework of implementing these tracks, including the executive program of the Economic Modernization Vision for the years (2023-2025), which as a whole forms the basis for the priorities of cooperation with development partners.
Touqan gave a briefing on the latest developments in terms of overall economic performance and the most important reforms implemented by Jordan within the framework of the matrix of economic reforms aimed at enhancing economic recovery efforts.
She also highlighted the overall challenges that the national economy is still facing, resulting from the ongoing effects of hosting Syrian refugees and the repercussions of the Russian-Ukrainian crisis on the various economic sectors.
She hailed the UK government's aid for Jordan in various fields, especially the education and social protection sectors, in addition to supporting refugees and host communities within the framework of the Jordanian Response Plan to the Syrian crisis.
Toukan urged the international community to increase aid to support the response plan within the framework of the principle of burden-sharing in bearing the consequences of this humanitarian crisis, pointing to the challenges and economic and financial impacts that Jordan faces as a result of hosting large numbers of Syrian refugees on the Kingdom's territory and the decline in international support for Jordan in implementing the plan's projects.
Members of the delegation, for their part, praised Jordan and Britain's strategic partnership, as well as their ongoing drive to strengthen cooperation in areas of mutual interest, praising Jordan's vital and pivotal role in the region under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II.
