Death Toll From Russian Airstrike In Beryslav Rises To Two

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, said this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.

"Two people were killed in a Russian airstrike on a housing office in Beryslav," the statement reads.

As noted, a 73-year-old man and a 70-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life. They were in the building at the time of the attack.

Two more people were injured. A 55-year-old man is in extremely serious condition. He has a broken shoulder, chest and chest injuries.

A 59-year-old woman was also taken to the hospital with injuries to her back and legs.

The RMA notes that the victims are being provided with medical care.

As reported by Ukrinform, an investigation has been launched into the morning Russian airstrike on the Beryslav community in the Kherson region.

Earlier it was reported that a man was killed and three more civilians were injured.

According to the investigation, on September 25, at about 10:00 a.m., the Russian military launched an airstrike with guided bombs, probably from SU-34, on the Beryslav community in the Kherson region. One of the bombs hit the building of the housing and maintenance office.