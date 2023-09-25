Kerala: Congress(M) Demands 3 Seats To Contest In Loksabha Election

Initially, the Communist Party of India (CPM) had assured(Kottayam a seat in the Kerala Congress. However, the Mani Group within the party is now looking for the Left Front to allocate an additional seat. Jose K. Mani informed the High Power Committee in Kottayam that he has received some positive indications from senior CPM leaders in this regard.

Apart from retaining the Kottayam seat, the party is also seeking to secure seats in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Chalakkudy, and Vadakara. They are interested in Pathanamthitta because they have MLAs in three assembly constituencies within the Lok Sabha constituency. Chalakkudy is appealing due to its substantial Christian voter base. The Kerala Congress (M) is also eyeing the Vadakara seat for Muhammad Iqbal, a prominent party leader from Malabar.

The CPM has suggested that the Idukki seat should be given to the Kerala Congress (M), with Joice George running as an independent candidate. However, the Mani group has not shown enthusiasm for this proposal. They are open to it only if Joice George joins the Kerala Congress and contests under the party's symbol.

MP Thomas Chazhikadan himself is likely to contest again in Kottayam. Meanwhile, Jose K. Mani also raised the deed issues faced by farmers for more than six decades.