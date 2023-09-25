'Karnataka Govt Made Mistake In Releasing Water To Tamil Nadu': Congress MLA Narendraswamy

Participating in the farmers' demonstration in the city, Narendraswamy pointed out the historical failure of successive governments and stated, "All governments, including the Congress, have failed to do justice to the state in the Cauvery issue. Today, I am in the ruling party. But as a citizen of Mandya, my insistence is that the government should stop releasing water to Tamil Nadu. Neither the law nor the government has so far been successful in providing a solution to the plight of our farmers. So, I came here as a farmer's son, forgetting that I am an MLA," said Narendraswamy.

Cauvery river debate intensifies: Karnataka politics grapples with equitable water sharing

During this gathering, Narendraswamy declared his willingness to make necessary sacrifices for the benefit of the Mandya district. He also revealed his discussion with Siddaramaiah and stated that CM expressed his inability to withstand against Supreme Court's orders. Rather than blaming each other in the Cauvery dispute, each and every state should accept the solution, said Narendraswamy.

B.V. Srinivas, the President of the All India Youth Congress, strongly criticized BJP leaders for their involvement in the Cauvery issue, accusing them of showing fake tears towards the issue. He condemned the BJP for what he perceived as a betrayal of Karnataka on matters related to land, water, language, and culture. Srinivas highlighted a symbolic protest by a BJP worker who put mud in his mouth, who symbolised the actions of the central government, that harmed the interests of Kannadigas over the past nine years.

Karnataka Ex CM BSY and Bommai detained during Cauvery protests in Bengaluru

Srinivas drew attention to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's absence in the meeting held in Delhi regarding the Cauvery dispute. The meeting aimed to address concerns related to the Cauvery issue and prevent injustice in Karnataka. She faced criticism for not advocating for Karnataka's rights in critical matters such as the Cauvery dispute and the state's rightful share of GST revenue. Srinivas further accused 25 BJP MPs of neglecting their duty to address the injustices perpetuated by the 15th Finance Commission.

He also stated that the BJP MPs and Union Ministers did not come to help when there was drought and flood in the state. They did not even have the courage to go to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss these problems. As the Lok Sabha elections are nearing, he accused the BJP MPs of raising their voices in the Cauvery dispute for their own benefit.