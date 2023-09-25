Mandarin Oriental, Doha To Launch 'Flavours Of MO' Festival In Oct

Doha, Qatar: Mandarin Oriental, Doha announced the launch of its annual culinary festival, the Flavours of MO, an exciting new event celebrating the best of global gastronomy.

Set to unfold over the entire month of October, the sensational event will spotlight eight renowned chefs presenting exclusive menu degustation's and exquisite set menus, offering hands-on masterclasses across the hotel's acclaimed restaurants.

Mandarin Oriental, Doha is delighted to welcome eight esteemed chefs, each renowned for their significant contributions to the international culinary scene including: Izu Ani, Joe Barza, Marc Balaguer Fabra, Amin Hmani, Brice Konan Ferrand, Ishan Udayanga, and Ajaya Thapa, who will all be gracing Doha with their expertise throughout October. During the 31-day festival, guests can savour special set menus or choose from à la carte offerings at Mandarin Oriental, Doha's featured restaurants.

The culinary spread will showcase contemporary French delicacies, Provincial Chinese dishes, Lebanese specialties, and delectable sweets. Complementing this gourmet experience, an array of in-depth culinary masterclasses will be on offer, giving guests the opportunity to learn from culinary experts and craft their own gastronomic creations.

“We are pleased to announce our collaboration with Msheireb Properties, who have generously supported our efforts in the upcoming Flavours of MO. Set in the heart of the city, this vibrant culinary celebration promises to be a treat for all senses. Our ambition extends beyond just a gastronomic experience. We aim to spotlight Msheireb Downtown Doha as the cultural and culinary epicentre of the region,” it said.

“Flavours of MO is more than just a culinary festival; it's a testament to our commitment to bringing unparalleled dining experiences to our esteemed guests. We are delighted to offer a celebration where the world's culinary artistry converges in the heart of Doha,” remarked Thomas Kinsperger, General Manager of Mandarin Oriental, Doha. Embark upon a sublime journey of global gastronomy with Mandarin Oriental, Doha this October, enrich your palate, and etch indelible gourmet memories.

For reservations or more information about Flavour of MO, please contact Mandarin Oriental, Doha at +974 4008 8888, email [email protected] or visit mandarinoriental.com/doha .