Director-General Of QNA Meets CEO Of Malaysian National News Agency

Director-General of Qatar News Agency (QNA) H E Ahmed bin Saeed Al Rumaihi met yesterday with CEO of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama), Roslan Ariffin. The meeting discussed avenues of cooperation in media between QNA and Bernama. Following the meeting, Roslan Ariffin toured QNA's training halls and the cutting-edge devices and technologies utilised in the training process.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.