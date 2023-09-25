War Update: Russians Fail To Regain Positions Near Klishchiivka

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy tried to regain the lost position in the Klishchiivka area, Donetsk region, with no success," the report reads.

More than 32 combat engagements occurred in the past day. The enemy launched a missile strike and 56 airstrikes, as well as 85 strikes involving multiple rocket launchers, on the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian objects. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, civilians were killed and wounded. Private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.

The following areas were hit by airstrikes: Stepne, Sumy region; Cherneshchyna, Kharkiv region; Novoyehorivka and Nevske, Luhansk Region; Spirne, Klishchiivka, Andriivka, New York, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Zolota Nyva, Urozhaine, Staromaiorske, and Zelene Pole of Donetsk region; Verbove, Mala Tokmachka, Robotyne, and Novodanilivka of Zaporizhzhia region; Beryslav, Odradokamyanka, Mykolaivka, Burhunka, and Olhivka of Kherson region, and the city of Kherson.

More than 70 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions came under artillery fire.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna directions, the enemy maintains its military presence in the areas close to the border, running active subversion missions in order to prevent the transfer of Ukrainian troops to more threatening directions, and increasing the density of mine-explosive barriers along the border in Belgorod region.

The enemy conducted no offensive (assault) actions in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. In the direction of Bakhmut, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas east of Bohdanivka and south-east of Bila Hora of Donetsk region.

In the Avdiivka direction, the defense forces are successfully holding the defense, repelling enemy attacks.

In the Marinka direction, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensive missions, making 14 failed attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions.

In the Shakhtarske direction, the Ukrainian forces continue to hold their defense.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's defense forces continue their offensive operation. Our defenders have successfully repelled enemy attacks in the vicinity of Robotyne of Zaporizhzhia region, gaining a foothold.

In the Kherson direction, Ukraine's forces are engaged in counter-battery combat, destroying Russian ammo depots and inflict damage on the enemy's rear.

During the past day, Ukraine's Air Force eight times hit Russian manpower and equipment clusters.

Missile forces engaged two anti-aircraft missile systems, four artillery systems, and an ammunition depot.

As reported, air defense forces shot down 19 Shaheds and 11 Kalibrs, launched by Russian troops.