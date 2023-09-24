Two More Palestinians Killed, In Clashes With Israeli Soldiers In West Bank

“Osaid Abu Ali, 21, and Abdul Rahaman Abu Daghash, 32, were killed, after being shot in their heads with live bullets by the Israeli soldiers, who stormed the Noor Shams refugee camp in Tulkarm,” said Ameen Khader, the director of Tulkarm Hospital.

Palestinian security sources said that, dozens of Israeli soldiers, accompanied by a military bulldozer, stormed the Noor Shams refugee camp, to arrest Palestinians wanted by Israeli security forces, who clashed with Palestinian militants.

Local eyewitnesses said, the Israeli military bulldozed a number of the camp's streets, destroying property and infrastructure.

Palestinian armed factions in the camp said in a statement that, their fighters were involved in violent and fierce clashes with the Israeli soldiers, and detonated homemade explosive devices in Israeli vehicles, which led to casualties among them and damaged their vehicles.

The Israeli army said in a press statement that,“an Israeli soldier was moderately wounded during a security operation carried out on the Palestinian refugee camp.”

It added that, Israeli armed forces, engineering, police, and members of the General Security Service (Shin Bet) participated in the security operation in the Noor Shams camp.– NNN-WAFA