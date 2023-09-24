Qatar Strongly Condemns Settlers' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar strongly condemned the storming of the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque by hundreds of settlers, under the protection of the Israeli occupation forces, considering it a flagrant violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that the attempts to prejudice the religious and historical status of Al-Aqsa Mosque are not only an attack on Palestinians but also on millions of Muslims worldwide.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs held the Israeli occupation authorities solely responsible for the cycle of violence that will result from this systematic escalation policy against the Palestinian people and their lands and holy sites, urging the international community to take urgent action to stop these attacks.

The Ministry reiterated the firm stance of the State of Qatar regarding the justice of the Palestinian cause, and the legitimate rights of the fraternal Palestinian people, including the full right to practice their religious rituals without restrictions, and to establish their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.