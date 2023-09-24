Sheikh Joaan Attends 110Th Anniversary Of Asian Games In Hangzhou

Hangzhou: President of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani attended the 110th anniversary celebration of the Asian Games organized by the Olympic Council of Asia in Chinese city of Hangzhou on Sunday on the sidelines of 19th Asian Games-Hangzhou 2022.

The ceremony was also attended by the Acting President of the Olympic Council of Asia, HE Raja Randhir Singh, Second Vice- President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Vice-President of OCA for West Asia, HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari and Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary General and the OCA Vice-President for the 2030 Asian Games, HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain.

Meanwhile, HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani visited on Sunday the headquarters of the Qatari delegation in the Sports Village and met with a number of Qatari athletes participating in the tournament, urged them to redouble their efforts and provide the best levels in order to honor Qatari sports in the Asian Games.





HE President of the Qatar Olympic Committee was accompanied by Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the People's Republic of China HE Mohammed Abdullah Al Dehaimi, Second Vice- President of the Qatar Olympic Committee HE Dr. Thani bin Abdulrahman Al Kuwari, Qatar Olympic Committee Secretary HE General Jassim bin Rashid Al Buenain, and a number of heads of Qatari sports federations participating in the event.