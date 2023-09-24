WCM-Q Webinar Discusses Future Of Medical Physics

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q) recently hosted a two-day webinar titled 'The Future of Radiation Physics in Medicine' with 378 attendees from various disciplines in healthcare.
Coordinated by the Division of Continuing Professional Development at WCM-Q and directed by Dr Mohammad Yousef, professor of physics at WCM-Q, the webinar was designed to enable health professionals to analyse the latest developments and trends in medical physics.
It also highlighted the most promising avenues of research and innovation, shedding light on their prospective influence on healthcare and patient outcomes. Participants were encouraged to engage with field experts for a fruitful exchange of ideas and to harness their creative and strategic insights concerning the discipline's evolving trajectories.
The webinar featured keynote talks, panel discussions, and interactive sessions with leading experts from around the world. The audience was diverse, encompassing various healthcare professionals. It targeted physicians, nurses, dentists, pharmacists, allied health practitioners, researchers, and students.
Speakers included Dr Issam El Naqa, chair of the Department of Machine Learning and senior member of radiation oncology, Moffitt Cancer Centre; Dr Eslam Kamal Mamoun, medical health physicist, Radiation Safety Office, Pittsburgh University; Dr Nader Metwalli, staff scientist, National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases; Dr Sadek Nehmeh, section chief of PET and nuclear physics, and associate professor of medical physics in radiology, Weill Cornell Medicine, New York; Ryan Pennell, chief physicist, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Centre, New York; Dr Ziad Saleh, assistant professor of radiation oncology, Washington University School of Medicine; and Dr Justin Wilson, associate professor, Department of Chemistry and Chemical Biology at Cornell University, associate professor of chemistry in radiology at Weill Cornell Medicine, and faculty fellow at Cornell Atkinson Centre for Sustainability.
Dr Yousef said:“Over the course of two days, participants had the unique opportunity to hear from leading international experts and discuss the current challenges and opportunities facing medical physicists and practitioners. Topics included innovative medical technologies, the rise of AI and machine learning, and ensuring patient safety in a rapidly changing healthcare environment.”
Dr Thurayya Arayssi, vice dean for academic and curricular affairs at WCM-Q, added:“We continually strive to offer high quality professional development opportunities for physicians and other healthcare professionals based on identified needs and the latest scientific and medical developments. Our ultimate aim is to increase competence and enhance performance, thereby improving the overall healthcare of patients.”
MENAFN24092023000067011011ID1107130028
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.