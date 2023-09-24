SECCA Representatives Visited Turkmenistan To Discuss Renewable Energy Sources

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representatives of the Supporting Sustainable Energy
Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA) project Paata Janelidze and
Ilze Purina visited Turkmenistan and held a series of meetings in
Ashgabat and Mary with representatives of the Ministry of Energy,
the Ministry of Education, the State Energy Institute of
Turkmenistan and the State Concern Turkmengaz, Azernews reports.
Discussions centred on energy efficiency, introduction of
renewable energy sources into the electricity system and
opportunities to reduce methane emissions. The total potential of
renewable energy is estimated at 666 GW.
Solar energy has the largest share, estimated at 655 GW,
followed by wind and hydropower. The development of this sector,
along with the reduction of methane emissions (from power,
agriculture and waste), will contribute significantly to
environmental protection and energy supply, as well as to the
fulfilment of the country's climate goals, i.e. achieving zero
growth in greenhouse gas emissions starting in 2030 and significant
emission reductions in the long term. With this in mind, the
Turkmen government has taken the first important steps towards a
more sustainable energy system.
The Law on Renewable Energy Sources was adopted in 2021,
focusing on the development of renewable energy and providing major
incentives for renewable energy projects. The Government has
developed a new Law on Energy Efficiency and Energy Saving, which
is currently under consideration by the Parliament of
Turkmenistan.
In addition, the Government plans to further explore the
possibility of producing green and blue hydrogen in the country.
Accession to the Global Methane Commitment is also on the political
agenda. Opportunities for co-operation on methane emission
reductions were considered during a meeting with Turkmengaz.
