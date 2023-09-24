We Expect Garabagh Armenians To Fulfil All Obligations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Representative of the President of Azerbaijan for special
assignments Elchin Amirbayov gave an interview to BBC radio, Azernews reports.
In the interview Elchin Amirbayov spoke about the results of
local anti-terrorist measures implemented in Azerbaijan and the
process of reintegration of Garabagh Armenians into our
society.
"The central authorities of Azerbaijan expect the Garabagh
Armenians to fulfil all the commitments they have undertaken, first
of all to release the armed formations and lay down their weapons,
as well as to withdraw the rest of Armenia's occupation forces from
our sovereign territory," he said. .
Amirbayov said that the humanitarian situation in Garabagh is
gradually improving, as both Lachin road and Agdam road are
actively functioning. He reminded that yesterday the central
authorities sent four trucks of humanitarian aid with food and
hygiene products to Khankendi. In addition, Russian peacekeepers
also delivered humanitarian aid.
"We intend to continue to provide this population with
everything they need. We are actively working with the
International Committee of the Red Cross, which is engaged in
evacuating the wounded. We believe that all other needs of the
Armenian residents of Garabagh will be met, including electricity
and heat," the presidential spokesman said.
According to Elchin Amirbayov, the meeting held in Yevlakh was
very important because it gave us the opportunity to familiarise
the representatives of the Armenian residents of Garabagh in detail
with our ideas regarding the reintegration of the peaceful Armenian
population of Garabagh into Azerbaijani society.
"The process has begun and we hope that the situation will
stabilise and peace will be established on Azerbaijani soil," he
stressed.
Armenian residents of Garabagh will be provided with electricity
