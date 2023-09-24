Russia's International Reserves Rise By $0.1 Bln Over Week To $576.7 Bln

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia's international reserves increased over the week by $0.1
bln and as of September 15, 2023 amounted to $576.7 bln, according
to the Bank of Russia, Azernews reports, citing
TASS.
"The volume of international reserves changed slightly during
the week and as of September 15 amounted to $576.7 bln," the
regulator said in a statement.
As of September 8, the volume of reserves amounted to $576.6
bln.
Russia's international reserves are highly liquid foreign assets
available with the Bank of Russia and the Russian government. They
comprise foreign currency, Special Drawing Rights (SDRs), a reserve
position in the International Monetary Fund and monetary gold.
Following the onset of Moscow's special military operation in
Ukraine Western countries slapped sanctions against the Bank of
Russia. Apart from freezing Russia's gold and foreign currency
reserves, all transactions related to management of the regulator's
reserves and assets, as well as transactions with any legal entity,
organization or body acting on behalf or at the direction of the
Central Bank, were prohibited.
MENAFN24092023000195011045ID1107129463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.