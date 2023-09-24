Judge considers sanctions in Trump civil case

(MENAFN) In a New York courtroom, Judge Arthur Engoron expressed his frustration with Donald Trump's defense counsel as he contemplated the possibility of imposing sanctions on both the defendants and their attorneys due to what he perceived as frivolous arguments in the state's civil case against the former president and others. Judge Engoron remarked, "When I first heard those arguments, I thought that was a joke," and he noted that he had previously ruled on and had those arguments upheld in prior decisions. He firmly stated, "The rule on sanctions is if you've been warned, don't do it. You were warned."



Trump's attorney, Chris Kise, defended his actions by stating, "As a lawyer, I have to make the arguments," when responding to the judge's frustration. Earlier in the proceedings, Kise had requested the judge to dismiss the case against Trump and the other defendants.



In addressing the vast differences in appraisals for Trump's assets, Kise argued, "What is happening here is what happens every day in complex business transactions." However, when Kise contended that no one had been harmed by Trump's business dealings, Judge Engoron offered a candid assessment of the situation.

