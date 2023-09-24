Moiat, Abu Dhabi Chamber Highlight Catalysts Of Industrial Growth

ABU DHABI, 24th September, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) held a workshop, in cooperation with the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB) of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, to raise awareness on the incentives and benefits that support the growth of the industrial sector in the UAE and the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The workshop was held at the Abu Dhabi Chamber's building, under the title“Empowering Industrial Excellence: Strategies for Growth by MoIAT”. The workshop was attended by Salama Al Awadhi, Director of the National In-Country (ICV) Programme at the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology; Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Bureau, and representatives of key national and global industrial companies operating in Abu Dhabi.

The workshop covered the most prominent national initiatives to support the industrial sector in the UAE, including UAE's Industrial Strategy“Operation 300bn”, the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS), the National In-Country Value (ICV) Programme, the 'Industrialists Programme', and strategic agreements including the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement and the Industrial Partnership for Sustainable Economic Development. The workshop also highlighted the support provided by the Abu Dhabi Chamber in line with its strategy to make Abu Dhabi the first choice in the MENA region for establishing and doing business by the year 2025.

Ahmed Khalifa Al Qubaisi, CEO of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said,“The Abu Dhabi Chamber is committed to supporting the business community and contributing to the growth of the industrial sector in Abu Dhabi. This key sector is advancing steadily, especially following the launch of the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy (ADIS) by H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Council, which aims to consolidate the Emirate's position as the most competitive industrial hub in the region.”

Al Qubaisi added,“As part of its role as a policy advocator, the Abu Dhabi Chamber leads the Industry Working Group, which aims to strengthen the ties between the industrial sector and government entities. The Working Group provides a platform for fostering constructive dialogue among key stakeholders from both the public and private sectors, thus driving the growth of the industry. This demonstrates our commitment to strengthening cooperation with all parties to uncover business development opportunities in the UAE and abroad, and drive the growth of the business community in the Emirate.”

Salama Al Awadhi, Director of the ICV Programme at MoIAT, said,“The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology collaborates with public and private sector partners to strengthen the role of the national industrial and technological landscape. This aligns the sector with the direction of global transformation. It underlines the UAE's goal to enhance its industrial attractiveness in the region, supports local investors and small and medium-sized companies through the ministry's incentives and enablers, as well as caters to the ambitions of industry leaders and pioneers in the field. The National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, Operation 300bn, forms the foundation of the ministry's initiatives and programmes to enhance the role of the industrial sector. It has achieved significant milestones over the past two years."

Al Awadhi added,“Abu Dhabi is undergoing a successful industrial transformation in line with the Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy, which reflects the emirate's ambitions to advance the sector. This supports the industrial and technological business community by providing more incentives and opportunities. The ministry is committed to supporting this direction, which aligns with the UAE's development goals.”

Arafat Al Yafei, Executive Director of the Industrial Development Bureau (IDB), said,“Since the launch of Abu Dhabi Industrial Strategy in June 2022, we have rolled out many initiatives and programmes to achieve its objectives. Abu Dhabi is investing AED 10 billion in six programmes including Talent Development, Ecosystem Enablement, Industry 4.0, Circular Economy, Homegrown Supply Chain, and Value Chain Development to more than double the size of its manufacturing sector to AED172 billion, create 13,600 skilled jobs and increase the emirate's non-oil exports to AED 178.8 billion by 2031.”

“One year after launching ADIS, the number of new industrial licenses grew by 16.6%, and total capital investments by manufacturers operating in the emirate have increased by AED12.42 billion to AED384.06 billion by end of June 2023. We are focused to continue working closely with our strategic partners such as the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) and the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) to raise awareness about programmes and incentives contributing to attracting talents and investments to benefit from ample opportunities in Abu Dhabi industrial sector,” Al Yafei added.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber organises regular initiatives, workshops, and events targeted to the business community, which cements its position as a service provider and a conduit between the private sector and the government.