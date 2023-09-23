Amman Chosen As HQ For Arab Centre For Renewable Energy

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Eighth Arab Forum for Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency has chosen Jordan as the headquarters of the Arab Centre for Renewable Energy, Electric Vehicles and Smart Grids to unify regulatory legislation and instructions, which were launched at the conclusion of its activities in Jordan recently. The Arab Renewable Energy Commission (AREC) on Saturday said that the forum's decision to choose Amman as the centre's headquarters is due to
Jordan's expertise in qualifying trained technical personnel, classifying companies and institutions operating in the sector, and being the connection point and investment gateway for all Arab countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported. AREC Secretary-General Mohammad Taani said that the forum focused on the importance of Jordan being a "vital" centre for investment, smart grids, green hydrogen and sustainability, and an important hub for energy transfer among countries of Asia, Europe and Africa.
MENAFN23092023000028011005ID1107127972
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.