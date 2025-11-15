403
Dynatrace And Microsoft Partner To Scale Enterprise Customer AI Initiatives
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) New integration enables customers to automate majority of cloud operations tasks
DUBAI, UAE., Nov, 2025 - Dynatrace, NYSE: DT the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced a new integration between the Dynatrace platform and Microsoft Azure SRE Agent, Microsoft's AI-powered reliability assistant for Azure that continuously monitors resources. Dynatrace is the first observability platform to integrate with Azure SRE Agent, setting a new standard for cloud operations. According to Gartner®,“worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025.” As organizations continue to accelerate their AI investments, gaining end-to-end visibility into the entire digital ecosystem and automating operations is increasingly critical. With the agentic integration of Dynatrace in the Azure portal, customers are empowered to achieve these goals with greater confidence. The integration combines AI-driven root cause analysis from Dynatrace with deeper insights from Azure SRE, allowing teams to fix complex problems in large-scale IT environments faster and more efficiently. The integration also unlocks streamlined remediation processes, including remediation hints, to support accelerated incident resolution and reduced outages. This allows teams to focus on innovation and driving the business forward. Key benefits of the integration include:
Smarter detection and remediation: Deep contextual observability from Dynatrace correlates with Azure telemetry to enhance issue identification and resolution across complex environments.
Automated operations: Routine runbook actions and diagnostic workflows are automated, reducing mean time to repair and freeing teams to focus on innovation.
Proactive reliability: Continuous analysis of real-time and historical data reveals leading indicators of failure, helping teams prevent incidents before they impact customers.
Microsoft Ignite 2025: Turn complexity into a strategic asset in the age of AI
Theater Session: Optimize AI Workloads on Azure with Dynatrace
