Dynatrace And Microsoft Partner To Scale Enterprise Customer AI Initiatives

DUBAI, UAE., Nov, 2025 - Dynatrace, NYSE: DT the leading AI-powered observability platform, today announced a new integration between the Dynatrace platform and Microsoft Azure SRE Agent, Microsoft's AI-powered reliability assistant for Azure that continuously monitors resources. Dynatrace is the first observability platform to integrate with Azure SRE Agent, setting a new standard for cloud operations.

According to Gartner®,“worldwide spending on AI is forecast to total nearly $1.5 trillion in 2025.” As organizations continue to accelerate their AI investments, gaining end-to-end visibility into the entire digital ecosystem and automating operations is increasingly critical. With the agentic integration of Dynatrace in the Azure portal, customers are empowered to achieve these goals with greater confidence.

The integration combines AI-driven root cause analysis from Dynatrace with deeper insights from Azure SRE, allowing teams to fix complex problems in large-scale IT environments faster and more efficiently. The integration also unlocks streamlined remediation processes, including remediation hints, to support accelerated incident resolution and reduced outages. This allows teams to focus on innovation and driving the business forward.



Smarter detection and remediation: Deep contextual observability from Dynatrace correlates with Azure telemetry to enhance issue identification and resolution across complex environments.

Automated operations: Routine runbook actions and diagnostic workflows are automated, reducing mean time to repair and freeing teams to focus on innovation. Proactive reliability: Continuous analysis of real-time and historical data reveals leading indicators of failure, helping teams prevent incidents before they impact customers.

Key benefits of the integration include:

“The AI capabilities jointly delivered by Dynatrace and Microsoft take our customers one step closer to driving autonomous operations across their complex environments,” said Scott Hunter, VP, Product Management of Core AI & Engineering at Microsoft.“With continuous, automatic real-time insights and analysis, teams have more time to focus on driving innovation.”

“Enterprises today are operating in increasingly complex cloud environments, where disparate systems and lack of visibility can hinder innovation,” said Steve Tack, Chief Product Officer at Dynatrace.“Customers need more than alerts – they need AI that acts. This integration strengthens Dynatrace's vision for agentic AI, delivering intelligent, automated observability across the Microsoft ecosystem, and helps enterprises not only identify issues, but automate remediation at scale.”

Dynatrace customer FreedomPay will co-present on its generative and agentic AI vision during Microsoft Ignite, November 18–21, 2025. Visit us at booth 5438 to see a demo, join Dynatrace Quest, meet with an expert, or learn how Dynatrace can help you achieve seamless observability.

Microsoft Ignite 2025: Turn complexity into a strategic asset in the age of AI

Theater Session: Optimize AI Workloads on Azure with Dynatrace

Resources:

