Klymenko Holds Operational Meetings With Commanders In Eastern Direction

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko held operational meetings with commanders in the eastern direction of the front.
"Eastern direction. Strong and experienced units of the National Guard hold positions here among the Defense Forces. Somewhere, they are holding active defense, somewhere they are counterattacking and returning Ukrainian territories," Klymenko posted on Telegram .
Klymenko spoke with the defenders and held operational meetings with the commanders. "We respond to requests and do not disclose plans. But the enemy will definitely feel them soon," he added.
The minister also awarded the best service members who showed courage in battles.
As reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine carry out an offensive operation in Melitopol direction and offensive actions in Bakhmut direction.
