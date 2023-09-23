Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Hold Meeting In New York (PHOTO)

At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries, as well as on the latest situation in the region.

The growing dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres were noted with satisfaction, and the importance of high-level meetings and interstructural contacts carried out recently in a number of other areas was emphasized.

The parties exchanged views on bilateral and recent regional events. At the meeting, attention was paid to the process of reintegration of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan and the process of disarmament of illegal Armenian formations.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of mutual interest at the regional and international levels.