Azerbaijani, Iranian Fms Hold Meeting In New York (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 24. Azerbaijani
Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, as part of his participation in
the high-level week of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly,
has met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian,
Trend reports.
At the meeting, the parties exchanged views on issues of
bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the two countries,
as well as on the latest situation in the region.
The growing dynamics of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran
in the economic, trade and humanitarian spheres were noted with
satisfaction, and the importance of high-level meetings and
interstructural contacts carried out recently in a number of other
areas was emphasized.
The parties exchanged views on bilateral and recent regional
events. At the meeting, attention was paid to the process of
reintegration of people of Armenian origin living in the Karabakh
region of Azerbaijan and the process of disarmament of illegal
Armenian formations.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other issues of
mutual interest at the regional and international levels.
