QFZ Chairman Speaks At Wyoming Global Technology Summit In US

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) HE the Minister of State Ahmad al-Sayed, also chairman of the Board of Directors of Qatar Free Zones Authority (QFZ), spoke at a panel discussion as part of the Wyoming Global Technology Summit (WGTS) in the US.
This year's WGTS focused on economic diversification through the tactful deployment of energy-created wealth. The summit regularly brings together government leaders, high-tech entrepreneurs, and financial experts to discuss the most pertinent issues related to economic diversification.
Al-Sayed's perspective included the role of foreign direct investment on economic diversification and job creation. He highlighted Qatar's unique role in using wealth and investment to target job creation and economic advancement.
While in Jackson Hole, al-Sayed met with a number of local government and business leaders to discuss methods of enhancing the bilateral trade and investment relationship between Qatar and the State of Wyoming.
Al-Sayed also met on the sidelines of the conference with Doug Burgum, Governor of North Dakota. They also discussed bilateral trade and investment opportunities between the State of Qatar and North Dakota.
The conference brought together some of the preeminent wealth and technology leaders from around the world to explore methods of economic diversification and technology on rural populations in Wyoming globally.
