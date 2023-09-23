Award-Winning Global Superstar Fally Ipupa Sets Out To Conquer America With Congolese Music

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Fally Ipupa in Times Square, New York City (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Soul)
Fally Ipupa (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Soul)
Fally Ipupa (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Soul)
Fally Ipupa (Photo Credit: Shutterstock / Soul)
NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, September 23, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- International music sensation Fally Ipupa has set out to conquer the American music market with the captivating sounds of Congolese music. With millions of fans around the globe and billions of online and social media impressions, the king of the Congo music world has achieved legendary status and sells out stadium-size concerts in countries from Europe, the United Kingdom to all of Africa.
Rising to prominence since his debut solo album Droit Chemin in 2006, the gold hitmaker reflects on his ignited sensibility to change the face of the American music industry while visiting New York.
“It is really just the beginning of a wonderful journey,” states the renowned artist.“The sounds and beats of the Congo will open doors and unify the planet.”
Already a household name across the African continent, Ipupa is an award-winning luminary with acclaim for his distinctive blend of Congolese rumba, modern Afro-pop, and soukous. Now the visionary performer ambitiously has produced an electrifying campaign to ignite the global stage with his unique style and sensational vocals that has led to such mesmerizing hits as“Eloko Oyo,”“Original,” and“Sweet Life.” Prior to his evolving solo career as a performer, producer, and business entrepreneur, he played an instrumental role in the band Quartier Latin International. Ipupa has collectively won the Kora Awards for Best Artist or Group from Central Africa. He also has multiple nominations and titles including the MTV Africa Award for best video, and artist of the year. The singer has been nominated multiple times also for the BET Best International Act and he has won two AFRIMMA Awards at the 2023 ceremony in Dallas, Texas.
The hitmaker's latest album Formule 7 topped charts and the rumba maestro continues to successfully blend African music with Congolese sounds and international beats. Creating lyrics in French, as well as his native language, Lingala, he masterfully expresses the beautiful culture to growing American fans with love lyrics and thrilling dance beats.
The popularity of the beloved international performer is more than ever attractive across the Atlantic and he is deeply appreciated for the music as much as his business skills and highly acclaimed work as a philanthropist. In partnerships with UNESCO, UNDP, and UNICEF, he serves as an ambassador to support the fight for women and children's rights. Since 2017, Ipupa has collaborated with UNICEF in the fight against malnutrition and to aid in providing clean water.
His performances world-wide help bring light to his philanthropic mission and keep the connection between his fans and him through his music. The next rendezvous with his European and African fans will be in November 25th, at the U-Arena, Paris where Fally Ipupa is expecting an audience of 43,000 people to sing with him, before heading to play at OVO Arena, London on December 8th.
