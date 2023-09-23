Australian Envoy Recognises Engineering Achievements In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: Engineers Australia has awarded the prestigious EngExec accolade to Managing Director of Consolidated Contractors Company (CCC) in Qatar Oussama El Jerbi.

In a brief ceremony at the Australian Embassy on September 18, Ambassador of Australia to Qatar H E Shane Flanagan, formally presented the award, marking a significant moment in engineering excellence and collaboration between Qatar and Australia. El Jerbi's achievement as the first EngExec recipient in Qatar.

The EngExec credential is a distinguished recognition reserved for eminent individuals in executive roles within the engineering sector. It acknowledges exceptional leadership and outstanding skills that have consistently contributed to the advancement of the industry.

The EngExec award is an exclusive honour offered to a select group of industry leaders who have set a remarkable standard in their field. The recognition emphasises the commitment to excellence and innovation in engineering leadership.

Engineers Australia, the peak professional body for engineers in Australia, is dedicated to advancing engineering knowledge and the profession globally. The EngExec award is a testament to their commitment to recognizing and promoting exceptional engineering leadership.

This milestone achievement highlights the collaboration between Engineers Australia and Qatar in fostering a culture of excellence and innovation in engineering. It also reaffirms Qatar's status as a hub for engineering excellence on the international stage.

The EngExec award signifies the importance of visionary leadership in shaping the future of engineering and infrastructure development. Engineers Australia and the entire engineering community extend their congratulations to Oussama El Jerbi and look forward to his continued contributions to the profession.

Engineers Australia is an international forum for engineering, representing over 125,000 members across all disciplines and stages of their careers. It is the trusted voice of the engineering profession and has a long-standing commitment to promoting the highest standards of engineering excellence.

The organization promotes engineering excellence and innovation, advocates for the profession's interests, and provides support and professional development opportunities for its members and has been in operation in Qatar since 2015.