How 'Assassin's Creed' Imagines Medieval Baghdad

Given the popularity of video games, and research showing how influential they are on the public's understanding of the past, academics and developers need to work together to create authentic game worlds that address problematic colonialist and orientalist stereotypes.

The next installment of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise will be released on October 5 and follows the early years of

fictional

protagonist

Basim Ibn Ishaq

in ninth-century Baghdad, capital of the Abbasid Caliphate.

It will also include a new in-game educational feature

that offers players a way to learn about Mirage's historical setting.

This is big news for anyone who cares about the art, history, and cultural heritage of the MENA region. For many, seeing the now-legendary city brought to life by such an iconic history-themed game will be a dream come true. Expectations are high, and the implications go beyond mere entertainment.