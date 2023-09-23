How 'Assassin's Creed' Imagines Medieval Baghdad

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Video games are among the most popular forms of mainstream entertainment, with an estimated 3.38 billion players globally – about
17% of whom
are in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA). One of the most anticipated video game titles of 2023,
Assassin's Creed Mirage , puts the spotlight on medieval Islamic civilization.
Given the popularity of video games, and research showing how influential they are on the public's understanding of the past, academics and developers need to work together to create authentic game worlds that address problematic colonialist and orientalist stereotypes.
The next installment of Ubisoft's Assassin's Creed franchise will be released on October 5 and follows the early years of
fictional
protagonist
Basim Ibn Ishaq
in ninth-century Baghdad, capital of the Abbasid Caliphate.
It will also include a new in-game educational feature
that offers players a way to learn about Mirage's historical setting.
This is big news for anyone who cares about the art, history, and cultural heritage of the MENA region. For many, seeing the now-legendary city brought to life by such an iconic history-themed game will be a dream come true. Expectations are high, and the implications go beyond mere entertainment.
MENAFN23092023000159011032ID1107124946
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.