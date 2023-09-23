Qatar Attends Coordination Meeting Of OIC Foreign Ministers

New York: The State of Qatar participated in the annual coordination meeting of foreign ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), which was held on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Qatar was represented at the meeting by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al Khulaifi.

In his statement on behalf of Qatar during the meeting, he stressed that Qatar is always keen on participating in the annual meeting, out of its belief that OIC plays a crucial role in dealing with the shared interests and challenges faced by its nations and peoples. The current series of crises reinforces the need for greater unity and collaboration among member states. He added that the current crises were also an additional reason to enhance solidarity and cooperation between members.

He explained that at this halfway point towards achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030, global attention is focused on the summit of sustainable development goals and preparations for the future summit.

He pointed out that global crises such as energy, food, and climate crises pose challenges to many of our countries, especially those with special circumstances. In this regard, he referred to the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries hosted by Qatar in March of the previous year, where the political will was renewed, and support was mobilized for this group of countries. The Doha Programme was adopted, including ambitious measures and commitments to build their capacity for resilience and achieve sustainable development. Qatar announced its contribution of $60 million to support the program.

On another note, the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs addressed the continued escalation of violence and violations by the Israeli occupation authorities and settlers against Palestinians in the occupied land.

He mentioned the ongoing systematic Judaization campaign in Jerusalem, where Islamic and Christian holy sites, especially the Al Aqsa Mosque, are being dangerously targeted.

He affirmed that these actions not only constitute a clear violation of international law and legitimate international decisions but also provoke the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, especially the Islamic world.

He stressed the necessity of keeping the Palestinian issue and the issue of Jerusalem at the forefront of the concerns of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and exerting efforts to provide political, humanitarian, and other forms of support to the Palestinian people.