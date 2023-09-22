Love To Party In Tuscany Rewarding Trip Stay At Private 5 Bedroom Villa For 10

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow and earn the sweetest trip to party in Tuscany with 10 friends #1referral1reward
The Beauty Foodie Club, sponsored by Recruiting for Good for women who love to support Girls Design Tomorrow. Members earn fine dining experiences and luxury food travel #finedining #girlsdesigntomorrow
Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals, and generates proceeds to fund girls program and is rewarding referrals with sweet party trip to Tuscany Love to support girls and Party in Tuscany? Join The Club, participate in Recruiting for Good's 1 referral 1 reward to do it all.” - Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Recruiting for Good (R4Good) is a value driven staffing agency helping companies find talented professionals; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
In an effort to self-fund 'Girls Design Tomorrow (meaningful mentoring for pre-teens);' Recruiting for Good is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with an exclusive trip to Party in Tuscany .
According to Carlos Cymerman Sweet Founder Recruiting for Good, "We appreciate referrals by rewarding The Sweetest Friends Trip ; stay at a 5 bedroom villa in Tuscany for 10 people, breakfast is prepared daily by a private chef at villa, and enjoy one cooking class/dinner with the chef!"
How to Earn Sweet Trip to Party in Tuscany ?
Do Something Good for You and The Community Too
1. Introduce a manager or HR at a company hiring professional staff.
2. Recruiting for Good helps the company find an employee and earns a finder's fee.
3. Recruiting for Good then, funds 'Girls Design Tomorrow;' and rewards the sweetest trip to party.
Carlos Cymerman adds, "We're conscious about climate change, and rewarding only one Summer Tuscany Trip; to be part of the solution."
About
Since 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good has been delivering sweet employment solutions by helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to make a positive impact; Good for You + Community Too. To learn more visit:
'Girls Design Tomorrow' our sweet meaningful mentoring program created by Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman. Our 12 month program is for exceptionally talented pre-teens to become Leaders and Role Models. The Future is Now!
Love to Support Girls and Party for Good? Join The Beauty Foodie Club, sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Participate in 1 Referral 1 Reward to help fund Girls Design Tomorrow; members earn fine dining experiences, and luxury food travel to New York, Paris, and Tuscany. To learn more visit
