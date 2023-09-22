Deputy FM Discusses Iraqi Supreme Court's Khor Abdullah Verdict

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Ambassador Sheikh Jarrah Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah met Friday with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Political and Peacebuilding Affairs Rosemary Di Carlo on the sidelines of the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
In a statement, the Foreign Minister said that the meeting tackled the latest developments related to the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court's ruling declaring the law ratifying the agreement regulating maritime navigation in Khor Abdullah waterway between the two countries unconstitutional and the Iraqi government's cancellation of the security swap protocol in Khor Abdullah which was signed with Kuwait in 2008.
Both sides touched upon the cooperation between Kuwait and the UN in all domains. (end)
