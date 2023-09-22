Eques Timepieces: Crafting An Era Of Timeless Excellence In Watchmaking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Eques Timepieces, a small and traditional timepiece business founded in 2021 by owner Steven Gagnon, is making waves in the world of watchmaking with its unwavering dedication to delivering a truly unique and enduring timepiece experience for watch collectors of all kinds.
Steven Gagnon's passion for watches was ignited at a young age when he received his first watch as a gift. This seemingly small gesture marked the beginning of a lifelong fascination with timepieces, regardless of their cost or brand. He would meticulously admire the design and craftsmanship of each watch, growing his collection and kindling a burning passion for horology.
Driven by this passion, Gagnon set out on a mission to redefine the world of Classic Timepieces. Eques Timepieces embodies the principles of creativity, ingenuity, innovation, and imagination in every facet of its craftsmanship.
What sets Eques Timepieces apart is its unwavering commitment to superior craftsmanship and the use of premium materials, such as original and high-quality brass, steel, and leather. These materials, rarely seen in the market, ensure that Eques timepieces are not just a purchase; they are an investment that can last not just for years but for decades.
Eques Timepieces has assembled a team of new master craftsmen who bring an exceptional level of skill and dedication to the art of watchmaking. This dedication results in timepieces that stand alone as a collection, setting a new standard for excellence.
"Our promise to our customers is simple but profound: Our products are the RAREST in the WORLD," says Steven Gagnon, the visionary behind Eques Timepieces.
Eques Timepieces is on a mission to reshape the traditional idea of what a watch company could be. Their core philosophy, inspired by classic timepieces, is driven by a team that is determined to break the mold of contemporary and traditional timepiece design. The result is a brand that is captivating the industry with innovative and breathtaking designs that leave a lasting impression.
Every Eques timepiece is masterfully crafted from only the highest quality brass, steel, and leather available in the market. The remarkable attention to detail and unquestionable craftsmanship make an Eques Timepiece more than just a watch; it's a work of art.
These watches are not just accessories; they are essential companions for everyday use. They seamlessly accompany you wherever you go and enhance any attire you choose to wear. What's more, the quality of an Eques Timepiece improves with age, telling a unique story of untouched and wild nature that is sure to resonate with collectors.
Eques Timepieces invites watch enthusiasts and collectors to embark on a journey of timeless excellence. Discover the rarest timepieces in the world and experience craftsmanship, quality, and innovation like never before.
About Eques Timepieces:
Eques Timepieces is a small and traditional timepiece business founded by Steven Gagnon in 2020. Driven by a lifelong passion for watches, Eques Timepieces is committed to crafting enduring and unique timepieces that captivate collectors with creativity, ingenuity, innovation, and imagination. The brand's dedication to superior craftsmanship, premium materials, and innovative design sets it apart in the world of watchmaking.
