CCCPA, African Union Train Officials On 'Climate Responsive Programming For Sustaining Peace'

The training, which took place from 18 to 22 September 2023, brought together 15 officials from different African countries and regional organizations. The participants were involved in policymaking and planning on issues related to the climate, peace, security, and development nexus in Africa. The course was based on the outcome of a pilot training conducted by CCCPA in March 2023 and was part of the Center's capacity-building activities for African countries on peace and security issues.

The course also contributed to the implementation of the Climate Responses for Sustaining Peace (CRSP) initiative, which was developed by CCCPA and launched by the COP27 Egyptian presidency in Sharm El-Sheikh. The CRSP initiative aims to advance climate adaptation, resilience, and peacebuilding in Africa through a holistic and integrated approach, grounded in context-specificity and national ownership.

Ahmed Abdel-Latif, Director General of CCCPA, stressed the importance of the course as a timely response to the climate crisis that disproportionately affects Africa, despite its low contribution to greenhouse gas emissions. He also praised the role of partnerships in supporting the CRSP initiative and the Center's activities, including this training.

Mohamadou Labarang, Ambassador of the Republic of Cameroon and Dean of the African Group in Cairo, expressed appreciation for Egypt's leading role in enhancing African capacities and promoting Africa's interests in the international climate agenda, as demonstrated by the successful organization and outcomes of COP27.

The participants commended Egypt's commitment to address the impacts of climate change and strengthen sustainable peace in the region and beyond. They also acknowledged the value of the cooperation with CCCPA, which has a long expertise in capacity building and highlighted the richness of the training content.