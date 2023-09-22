QI Materials Delivers More High Purity Quartz To Strategic Partner HPQ Silicon For Next Gen Processes

Aerial photograph of the QIMC's Charlevoix Silica Project Main Zone 1

NEW YORK, NY, USA, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire/ -- Québec Innovative Materials Corp. (CSE: QIMC) (Frankfurt: 7FJ) is a Canadian-based mineral exploration and development company rapidly advancing toward a near-term industrial mining production scenario on its portfolio of high-grade SiO2 properties in Ontario and Quebec.

QI Materials Corp. is the subject of a Mining Journal review, full copy of which may be viewed at online.

Demand for reliable high-purity quartz/silica feed is increasingly critical for companies such as nearby Montreal-based HPQ Silicon Inc. which is developing several new advanced silicon innovation processes that will drive the future. QI Materials announced this week that it had delivered additional samples to HPQ Silicon Inc. Important to note is that GM and Ford are building new EV battery plants nearby (next gen lithium silicon anode batteries offer improved performance and capacity). High purity silica is also a key ingredient for solar panel glass manufactures and a myriad of other applications (ceramics, building materials, foundry and metals, coatings and polymers, chemicals, filtration and absorbents, etc.). CSE:QIMC is set for upside share price revaluation to better reflect its strategic positioning, able to provide crucial feed.

The Company has prioritized its recently acquired 100%-owned River Valley Silica Property, 65 Km northeast of Sudbury Ontario, to be advanced toward fast-track production. River Valley has no permitting issues, it hosts a substantial quarryable body of 98% - 99.9+% pure SiO2 proximal roads and rail infrastructure. QIMC also benefits from the expertise of the former owner, a mining engineer who retains a 2.5% royalty, he will be expediting permits, assist in designing a quarry, and facilitate first nations consulting.

Unlike traditional mining mineral resources (such as gold), which require copious amounts of drilling, silicon dioxide is industrial quartzite and a massive voluminous resource is able to be blocked out quickly with a few 100m drill holes (~1,000 m total should suffice), also these type of bodies are typically operated for multiple decades and the grades/quality get better with depth (where there is less weathering and impurities). The hard part (which QIMC has already accomplished) is to find the right combination of purity, consistency, access, permitting, and infrastructure -- the actual extraction of material is typically inexpensive (as its quarry-style mining), it is the transportation costs that can quickly add up. At River Valley its a short trip down highway and onto established rail network, and at Charlevoix it is only ~3.5 hours by road to Montreal (where HPQ, and other manufacturers are along the Saint Lawrence). In-short, economics are expected to be robust.

Over the coming months QIMC will continue to provide silica feed from its Charlevoix project in Quebec to various industry participants, while it juxtaposes development efforts to ready River Valley and the new Charlevoix discovery zone. The new discovery zones 3, 4, & 5 at Charlevoix are preferable (over the established Zone 1 & 2) as they is are higher purity and are confirmed without permitting issues, 100% outside any hunting & fishing zec. Property zones will be stripped clean and various surveys conducted as needed with the intention of going operational.

Market Equities Research Group has a near-term (12 month) share price target several time higher the current for CSE:QIMC: QIMC currently has a nominal market cap of ~C$3M (~73.91 million shares trading near ~C$0.04). The company has sufficient capital on hand to accomplish all exploration and development goals for 2023 and into next year. The share price of QIMC is poised for upside revaluation as the significance of what Québec Innovative Materials Corp. possesses is better appreciated by the market. A good comparable for investors in QIMC to look forward gravitating towards is that of Homerun Resources Inc. (HMR), a silica pure-play out of Brazil -- HMR trades with a marketcap near C$40M; Comparably QIMC is on par for silica and is out of North America, which affords certain advantages. QIMC has simply been under-the-radar, however now with the moves its making to advance key assets combined with continued expressions of intent from client HPQ and others, it appears only a matter of time before QIMC gravitates significantly higher in share price (several multiples current) and trade closer to parity with HMR.

QIMC has a MOU with HPQ Silicon Inc. whereby QIMC provides feed stock for HPQ's various processes, currently in various stages of development. HPQ is a technology firm that is on the cusp of literally revolutionizing several multi-billion dollar industries. Market Equities Research Group believes the market cap of HPQ is poised to propel ~10X (to well over C$1B) as its various verticals advance over the next couple years. The fact HPQ approached QIMC to secure its high-purity silica feed speaks volumes. Prior to using QIMC, HPQ was sourcing feed from private operators that charged horrendously for the uniquely rigorous specs HPQ needed.

The activities of HPQ are centred on three key verticals:

1) Becoming the lowest-cost (capex and opex) manufacturer of high-purity silicon (2N+ to 4N) using HPQ's proprietary PUREVAPTM Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR).

2) Becoming a green, low-cost (capex and opex) manufacturer of fumed silica using HPQ's proprietary Fumed Silica Reactor (FSR).

3) Developing a small and compact process for on-demand green hydrogen production created through the hydrolysis of silicon and other materials.

HPQ needs QIMC's feed in order to satisfy its clients and partners that it can deliver product.

Full copy of the Mining Journal review of the opportunity QI Materials presents may be viewed at online.

