Kherson Region Comes Under Enemy Fire 82 Times, Seven Killed

The relevant statement was made by Kherson Regional Military Administration Head Oleksandr Prokudin on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

According to Prokudin, the enemy used mortars, artillery, unmanned aerial vehicles, tanks, aircraft, and the Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS).

Twenty-eight Russian projectiles were fired at the city of Kherson.

Enemy attacks targeted residential areas across the Kherson region's settlements.

Following Russian shelling, seven civilians were reported killed. Twelve more people received injuries.

A reminder that, on September 21, 2023, twenty-six combat engagements occurred on the front.